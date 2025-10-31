ArborFi Advisors LLC Purchases 3,395 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF $DFAE

ArborFi Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,339 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,395 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF comprises about 2.0% of ArborFi Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. ArborFi Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $2,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Mustard Seed Financial LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mustard Seed Financial LLC now owns 77,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after buying an additional 7,696 shares in the last quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 189,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,499,000 after acquiring an additional 9,240 shares during the period. Sutton Place Investors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 181,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter worth $213,000.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $32.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.62. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $22.68 and a one year high of $33.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.29.

About Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

