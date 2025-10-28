FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) CEO Steven Henry Gunby Buys 7,500 Shares of Stock

FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) CEO Steven Henry Gunby acquired 7,500 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $151.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,133,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 294,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,430,337.84. The trade was a 2.62% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

FTI Consulting Trading Up 5.4%

NYSE:FCN opened at $166.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $162.42 and its 200-day moving average is $164.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.31 and a 52 week high of $209.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 0.16.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.67. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $956.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $941.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. FTI Consulting has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.200-8.70 EPS. Equities analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

FTI Consulting announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 21st that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCN. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in FTI Consulting during the third quarter worth $28,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in FTI Consulting during the first quarter worth $30,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in FTI Consulting during the first quarter worth $33,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in FTI Consulting by 65.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in FTI Consulting by 68.8% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of FTI Consulting from $178.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.00.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

Featured Stories

