Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and four have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.8889.

CATX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of Perspective Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perspective Therapeutics

Perspective Therapeutics Trading Up 3.8%

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $46,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 227.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 242,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 168,448 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 8.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 327,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 25,697 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 44.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 195,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 60,019 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 375.8% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 187,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 148,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:CATX opened at $2.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 15.09 and a quick ratio of 15.09. Perspective Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $12.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.27.

Perspective Therapeutics Company Profile

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.

