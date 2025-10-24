Titanium (CVE:TIC) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Titanium Co. Inc. (CVE:TIC – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.90 and traded as low as C$1.80. Titanium shares last traded at C$1.90, with a volume of 118,009 shares changing hands.
Titanium Price Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$215.61 million and a PE ratio of -61.29.
About Titanium
Titanium Corporation Inc develops technologies for the recovery of heavy minerals and bitumen in Canada. Its Value from Waste technology is used to recover bitumen, solvents, minerals, and water from oil sands waste tailings. The company has interests in six oil sands mining projects. Titanium Corporation Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
