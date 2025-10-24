Hydrogen Utopia International (LON:HUI) Shares Up 23.3% – Time to Buy?

Hydrogen Utopia International PLC (LON:HUI – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 23.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.20 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 1.85 ($0.02). Approximately 3,784,488 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 494% from the average daily volume of 637,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.50 ($0.02).
Hydrogen Utopia International Stock Down 2.7%
The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.33 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.27 million, a P/E ratio of -25.71 and a beta of 1.37.
Hydrogen Utopia International (LON:HUI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The company reported GBX (0.05) earnings per share for the quarter.
Hydrogen Utopia International Company Profile
Hydrogen Utopia International (HUI) is a company pioneering the responsible, sustainable remediation of non-recyclable waste plastics into clean fuel hydrogen using unique proprietary technology. HUI is addressing the major environmental threat posed by waste plastic whilst providing alternative energy sources with significantly lower carbon emissions than existing processes with a view to achieving net zero climate impact.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Hydrogen Utopia International
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Warner Bros. Bidding War Potential: How High Could WBD Shares Go?
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Analysts Eye 30% Upside in Netflix After Q3 Earnings Crash
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- O’Reilly Automotive’s Stock Price Uptrend Will Continue in 2026
Receive News & Ratings for Hydrogen Utopia International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydrogen Utopia International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.