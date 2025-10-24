Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.99 and traded as high as $12.38. Astria Therapeutics shares last traded at $12.38, with a volume of 1,429,504 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ATXS shares. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Wedbush set a $13.00 price objective on Astria Therapeutics and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Astria Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Astria Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $698.73 million, a P/E ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.28.

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.04. As a group, analysts forecast that Astria Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Astria Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 1,127.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,678 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 7,971 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $553,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 52,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 9,414 shares during the last quarter. 98.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Astria Therapeutics Company Profile

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for allergic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

