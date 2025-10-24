Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Ajinomoto Co. (OTCMKTS:AJINY – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.15 and traded as low as $27.84. Ajinomoto shares last traded at $27.96, with a volume of 50,783 shares trading hands.

Ajinomoto Trading Down 0.2%

The company has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.59 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.85.

Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion.

About Ajinomoto

Ajinomoto Co, Inc engages in the seasonings and foods, frozen foods, and healthcare and other businesses in Japan and internationally. The Seasonings and Foods segment offers sauces and seasoning products under the AJI-NO-MOTO, HON-DASHI, Cook Do, Ajinomoto KK Consommé, Pure Select Mayonnaise, Ros Dee, Masako, Aji-ngon, Sazón, Sajiku, and CRISPY FRY names; and solutions and ingredients for foodservice and processed food manufacturers, processed foods, and restaurants, as well as industrial, retail, and other applications.

