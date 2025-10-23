LifeWealth Investments LLC Buys 770 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

LifeWealth Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,387 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the quarter. LifeWealth Investments LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 122.4% during the first quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 70.0% during the first quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 21,200.0% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Arete raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.40, for a total transaction of $234,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 21,193 shares in the company, valued at $3,102,655.20. The trade was a 7.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $34,170.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,510. This represents a 49.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 168,102 shares of company stock worth $27,706,855. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $169.27 on Thursday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $120.80 and a 12 month high of $182.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.06. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 26.77%.The company had revenue of $10.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. QUALCOMM has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.950 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 34.33%.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Articles

