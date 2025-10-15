Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,420 shares during the quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,972,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,656,000 after buying an additional 2,018,325 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,826,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,472,000 after buying an additional 36,930 shares in the last quarter. Wit LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 254,243.2% in the 1st quarter. Wit LLC now owns 2,248,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,581,000 after buying an additional 2,247,510 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,169,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,031,000 after purchasing an additional 41,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,010,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,920,000 after purchasing an additional 146,007 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $255.61 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $190.27 and a 52 week high of $263.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.42. The firm has a market cap of $68.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

