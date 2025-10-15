Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 9,127 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 27.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,127 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at American Electric Power

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Kelly J. Ferneau sold 1,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $112,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 5,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,712. This trade represents a 15.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.52, for a total value of $587,600.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 35,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,218,732.96. This represents a 12.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,243,522 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on AEP. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $112.00 to $108.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Monday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.90.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AEP

American Electric Power Price Performance

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $118.38 on Wednesday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.91 and a 1-year high of $119.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.48.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.16. American Electric Power had a net margin of 17.68% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. American Electric Power has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.570-6.770 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.39%.

American Electric Power Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.