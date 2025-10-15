Cypress Wealth Services LLC Makes New $280,000 Investment in Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 903 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,617 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,826 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,212,000 after buying an additional 9,222 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,462 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at $324,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 6,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.06, for a total transaction of $1,980,034.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 13,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,300,251.66. The trade was a 31.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 2,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.10, for a total transaction of $869,991.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 80,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,288,350.50. The trade was a 3.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,386 shares of company stock worth $11,433,201 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk stock opened at $306.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $65.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $232.67 and a fifty-two week high of $329.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $308.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $294.93.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The software company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.99). The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 15.75%.The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. Autodesk has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.800-9.980 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.480-2.510 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ADSK shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $355.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $376.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $359.13.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

