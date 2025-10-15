JGP Wealth Management LLC Purchases 35 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,955 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 614.3% during the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 300.0% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 60 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on ISRG shares. UBS Group set a $529.00 target price on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday. Mizuho dropped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $570.00 to $520.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $621.00 to $567.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Zacks Research downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $535.00 to $450.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $585.71.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $436.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $156.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.86, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.61. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $425.00 and a 1 year high of $616.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $456.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $497.02.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 28.51%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Gary S. Guthart sold 29,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.49, for a total transaction of $13,872,306.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 19,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,368,059.23. This represents a 59.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.48, for a total value of $2,216,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,845.44. This trade represents a 92.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,224 shares of company stock valued at $21,716,492 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

