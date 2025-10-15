Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Receives Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $850.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

REGN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $890.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $940.00 to $812.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $810.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $781.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $817.88.

REGN opened at $572.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $573.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $563.52. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $476.49 and a 52 week high of $1,024.36. The company has a market capitalization of $60.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $4.46. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.37% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $11.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is currently 8.87%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REGN. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 344.4% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 40 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 110.5% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 40 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $27,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $31,000. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

