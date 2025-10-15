Concord Wealth Partners Makes New Investment in Flex Ltd. $FLEX

Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 553 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BayBridge Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Flex by 2.1% in the second quarter. BayBridge Capital Group LLC now owns 11,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Flex by 39.4% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Flex by 1.8% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 15,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Flex by 4.1% in the second quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Flex by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. 94.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Flex in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. KGI Securities lowered shares of Flex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Flex from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Flex from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Flex from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Flex news, Director William D. Watkins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total value of $517,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 111,355 shares in the company, valued at $5,767,075.45. This represents a 8.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.14, for a total transaction of $2,571,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 256,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,639,153.72. The trade was a 14.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 90,020 shares of company stock valued at $4,923,667. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Flex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FLEX opened at $59.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.01 and a 200 day moving average of $46.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.15. Flex Ltd. has a 12-month low of $25.11 and a 12-month high of $60.49.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Flex had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Flex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.860-3.060 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.780 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Flex Profile

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

