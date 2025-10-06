QRG Capital Management Inc. Buys 107,322 Shares of Annaly Capital Management Inc $NLY

QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 455,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,322 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Annaly Capital Management worth $8,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Guidance Point Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 3.1% during the first quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 17,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 5.9% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 3.2% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 3.8% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 21,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 3.0% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 27,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. 51.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Annaly Capital Management Trading Up 0.2%

NLY opened at $20.75 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.25. Annaly Capital Management Inc has a twelve month low of $16.59 and a twelve month high of $22.45.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $273.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 15.53%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management Inc will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.5%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 277.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Jones Trading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Zacks Research cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.81.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

Featured Stories

