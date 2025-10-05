Quent Capital LLC Sells 291 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. $SFM

Quent Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SFM. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter valued at about $270,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter valued at about $8,341,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the second quarter valued at about $3,128,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the second quarter valued at about $727,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 49.4% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 54,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,364,000 after acquiring an additional 18,123 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SFM shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.21.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, SVP Kim Coffin sold 651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.58, for a total transaction of $92,168.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 11,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,590,651.30. The trade was a 5.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 4,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.60, for a total value of $560,637.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 174,740 shares in the company, valued at $24,218,964. The trade was a 2.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,561 shares of company stock valued at $5,499,641 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:SFM opened at $105.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.77. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.40 and a 12 month high of $182.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $136.66 and its 200 day moving average is $152.94.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.12. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 5.77%.The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.200-5.320 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.120-1.160 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Sprouts Farmers Market declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 19th that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

