Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Decreases Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF $IWR

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management reduced its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 104,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,189 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 4,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GGM Financials LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5,344.5% in the 1st quarter. GGM Financials LLC now owns 123,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,500,000 after buying an additional 121,159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3%

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $97.23 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $73.17 and a 1-year high of $97.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.31.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

