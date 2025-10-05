NTV Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,975 iShares Russell 2500 ETF $SMMD

NTV Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMMD. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $22,190,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,695,000. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 404,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,303,000 after acquiring an additional 181,728 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,504,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,101,000 after acquiring an additional 140,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 544,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,075,000 after acquiring an additional 98,309 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Trading Up 9.3%

Shares of SMMD opened at $74.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.08. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 12-month low of $53.81 and a 12-month high of $74.66.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Profile

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

