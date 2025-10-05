Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Raises Stock Position in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,290 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Intuit by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,330,309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,780,536,000 after buying an additional 294,993 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 7.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,018,770 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,537,435,000 after purchasing an additional 649,212 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Intuit by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,655,249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,472,266,000 after buying an additional 358,328 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Intuit by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,444,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,114,950,000 after buying an additional 252,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Intuit by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,078,686 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,890,282,000 after buying an additional 36,513 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other Intuit news, Director Scott D. Cook sold 529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.99, for a total transaction of $351,779.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,162,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,098,032,129.53. This trade represents a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.43, for a total value of $255,887.19. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 15,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,890,685.82. This represents a 2.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,785 shares of company stock worth $2,029,299. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Intuit from $850.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Intuit from $875.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. UBS Group cut their target price on Intuit from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Intuit from $815.00 to $803.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $791.82.

View Our Latest Report on INTU

Intuit Trading Down 0.3%

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $679.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $700.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $692.11. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $532.65 and a 12 month high of $813.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $189.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.25.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. Intuit had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.28%.

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.