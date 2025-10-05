111 Capital Purchases Shares of 2,545 Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK

111 Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $793,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Louisbourg Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 186.7% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Christopher John Perry purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $259.80 per share, with a total value of $259,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 1,773 shares in the company, valued at $460,625.40. This represents a 129.37% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.72, for a total transaction of $76,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 15,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,862,828.80. The trade was a 1.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,520 shares of company stock valued at $2,273,891. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRSK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $315.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $249.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.79 billion, a PE ratio of 38.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.85. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $239.83 and a 52 week high of $322.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $288.12.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 30.67% and a return on equity of 460.89%. The business had revenue of $772.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.800-7.000 EPS. Research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.73%.

About Verisk Analytics

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.