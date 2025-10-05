Exchange Capital Management Inc. Has $3.78 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,331 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $10,041,108.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 178,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,652,491.53. This trade represents a 24.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $188.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $453.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $176.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.83. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $140.68 and a 52 week high of $189.78.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $23.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.800-10.900 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on JNJ. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $188.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a $198.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.88.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

