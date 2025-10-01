Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund (NYSE:ARDC) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.13 and traded as low as $13.97. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund shares last traded at $14.06, with a volume of 130,016 shares changing hands.
Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.13.
Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.6%.
Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Company Profile
Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It primarily invests in the U.S. securities and companies. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, equity securities of CLOs and debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.
