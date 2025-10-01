Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.86 and traded as high as $8.92. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund shares last traded at $8.88, with a volume of 237,408 shares traded.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Stock Down 0.1%
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.71.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 8.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th.
About Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund
Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.
