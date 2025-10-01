Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.86 and traded as high as $8.92. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund shares last traded at $8.88, with a volume of 237,408 shares traded.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Stock Down 0.1%

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.71.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 8.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th.

About Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GatePass Capital LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 32.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 273,186 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 67,220 shares during the last quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 47.6% during the second quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245,397 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 79,119 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 3.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 713,059 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,246,000 after purchasing an additional 23,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000.

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

