Teucrium Corn Fund (NYSEARCA:CORN) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Teucrium Corn Fund (NYSEARCA:CORN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.06 and traded as low as $17.41. Teucrium Corn Fund shares last traded at $17.45, with a volume of 59,824 shares trading hands.

Teucrium Corn Fund Stock Down 1.0%

The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.39 and a 200-day moving average of $18.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teucrium Corn Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Group One Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teucrium Corn Fund by 633.7% in the second quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 15,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 13,250 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Teucrium Corn Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $407,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teucrium Corn Fund by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teucrium Corn Fund by 140.5% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 95,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 55,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Teucrium Corn Fund by 117.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 14,707 shares in the last quarter.

About Teucrium Corn Fund

Teucrium Corn Fund (the Fund) is a commodity pool that is a series of Teucrium Commodity Trust (Trust), a Delaware statutory trust. It will issue common units representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in such Fund, called Shares. The investment objective of the Fund is to have the daily changes in percentage terms of the shares net asset value reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for corn (Corn Futures Contracts) that are traded on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), including the second to expire CBOT Corn Futures Contract, weighted 35%, the third-to-expire CBOT Corn Futures Contract, weighted 30%, and the CBOT Corn Futures Contract, weighted 35%.

