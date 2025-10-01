Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.36 and traded as low as $2.74. Natural Alternatives International shares last traded at $2.84, with a volume of 6,225 shares traded.

Natural Alternatives International Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $17.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Get Natural Alternatives International alerts:

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 23rd. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a negative net margin of 10.45% and a negative return on equity of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $33.87 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Natural Alternatives International

About Natural Alternatives International

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natural Alternatives International in the first quarter worth $48,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Natural Alternatives International in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 13,238 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Alternatives International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Alternatives International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.