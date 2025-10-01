Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.36 and traded as low as $2.74. Natural Alternatives International shares last traded at $2.84, with a volume of 6,225 shares traded.
Natural Alternatives International Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $17.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 23rd. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a negative net margin of 10.45% and a negative return on equity of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $33.87 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Natural Alternatives International
About Natural Alternatives International
Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.
