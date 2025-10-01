PT Bumi Resources Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBMRF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

PT Bumi Resources Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBMRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,695,100 shares, an increase of 35,214.6% from the August 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 350,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 350,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.
PT Bumi Resources Tbk Stock Performance
PBMRF stock opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. PT Bumi Resources Tbk has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.04.
About PT Bumi Resources Tbk
