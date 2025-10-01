PT Bumi Resources Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBMRF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

PT Bumi Resources Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBMRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,695,100 shares, an increase of 35,214.6% from the August 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 350,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 350,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

PT Bumi Resources Tbk Stock Performance

PBMRF stock opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. PT Bumi Resources Tbk has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.04.

About PT Bumi Resources Tbk

Featured Stories

PT Bumi Resources Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining activities in Indonesia. It operates through Holding Company, Coal, Services, Oil and Gas, and Gold segments. The company engages in the exploration, exploitation, mining, and sale of coal deposits; offers marketing and management services; and explores for oil and gas properties, as well as gold properties.

