Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.88 and traded as high as $24.44. Altius Minerals shares last traded at $24.08, with a volume of 12,575 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATUSF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Altius Minerals in a research report on Friday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Altius Minerals in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Altius Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altius Minerals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Altius Minerals alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATUSF

Altius Minerals Stock Down 1.8%

Altius Minerals Increases Dividend

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.96.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.0725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This is a positive change from Altius Minerals’s previous dividend of $0.06. This represents a yield of 138.0%.

About Altius Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 11 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, potash, iron ore, precious metals, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altius Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.