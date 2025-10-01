Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Mitsubishi Estate Co. (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.37 and traded as high as $23.30. Mitsubishi Estate shares last traded at $22.85, with a volume of 27,551 shares changing hands.

Mitsubishi Estate Stock Down 0.7%

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.96. The company has a market capitalization of $28.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Mitsubishi Estate had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 5.65%. Mitsubishi Estate has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.110-1.110 EPS.

Mitsubishi Estate Company Profile

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company develops, leases, manages, and sells office buildings and commercial facilities; operates rental offices, coworking space, virtual offices, hourly meeting rooms, home delivery storage service, commercial nursing homes, and building garages; offers real estate management, as well as building management services, such as security, facility management, cleaning, and planting services; and operates hotels and airports.

