Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF $DFAS is Financial Consulate Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 397,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,017 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF accounts for 5.0% of Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Financial Consulate Inc. owned 0.24% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $25,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock opened at $68.46 on Wednesday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $51.45 and a 12-month high of $71.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.06.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

