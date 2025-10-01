Top Penny Stocks To Keep An Eye On – September 28th

Datavault AI, New Era Helium, and MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies are the three Penny stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Penny stocks are shares of very small public companies that trade at low prices—often under $5 per share, and in some markets under $1. Because they typically have limited trading volume and sparse financial reporting, penny stocks can be highly volatile and carry greater risk than more established equities. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Penny stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Datavault AI (DVLT)

Datavault AI Inc., a data sciences technology company, owns and operates data management and supercomputer platforms. It offers data technology and software solutions. The company was formerly known as WiSA Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Datavault AI Inc. in February 2025. Datavault AI Inc.

New Era Helium (NEHC)

New Era Helium, Inc. is an exploration and production company that sources helium produced in association with the production of natural gas reserves in North America. The company was founded in 2023 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NEHC

MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies (MRM)

MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. provides holistic healthcare services in Japan. It operates in three segments: Relaxation Salon, Digital Preventative Healthcare, and Luxury Beauty. The Relaxation Salon segment owns and franchises relaxation salons, which provide finger-pressure style bodywork therapy, stretch therapy, and posture and joint alignment, as well as physical therapy elements; and various individual services, including anti-fatigue therapy, athletic support therapy, slim-down therapy, and reflexology.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MRM

Read More