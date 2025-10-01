Oxford Metrics (LON:OMG) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Oxford Metrics plc (LON:OMG – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 49.38 ($0.66) and traded as low as GBX 41.20 ($0.55). Oxford Metrics shares last traded at GBX 41.90 ($0.56), with a volume of 101,683 shares trading hands.

Oxford Metrics Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 7.47, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. The company has a market cap of £48.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,800.00 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 43.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 49.38.

Get Oxford Metrics alerts:

Oxford Metrics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 10th that permits the company to repurchase 0 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Oxford Metrics

Oxford Metrics is a smart sensing and software company that enables the interface between the real world and its virtual twin. Our smart sensing technology helps over 10,000 customers in more than 70 countries, including all of the world’s top 10 games companies and all of the top 20 universities worldwide.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Metrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Metrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.