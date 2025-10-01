iShares MSCI South Africa ETF (NYSEARCA:EZA) Stock Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

iShares MSCI South Africa ETF (NYSEARCA:EZA – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.22 and traded as high as $64.10. iShares MSCI South Africa ETF shares last traded at $64.10, with a volume of 219,949 shares.

iShares MSCI South Africa ETF Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.22 and a 200 day moving average of $53.14. The stock has a market cap of $493.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF in the first quarter valued at $12,032,000. Polianta Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 153,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,368,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF in the second quarter worth about $5,138,000. Mount Lucas Management LP grew its holdings in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 19,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI South Africa ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI South Africa ETF, formerly iShares MSCI South Africa Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the South African market, as measured by the MSCI South Africa Index (the Index).

