Hubbell Inc $HUBB Position Trimmed by SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $2,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Hubbell during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in Hubbell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Hubbell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Hubbell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new position in Hubbell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HUBB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Hubbell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $445.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Hubbell from $420.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $472.63.

HUBB stock opened at $425.45 on Friday. Hubbell Inc has a 12-month low of $299.42 and a 12-month high of $481.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $433.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $394.16.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.36 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 27.63%. Hubbell has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.650-18.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hubbell Inc will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.29%.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

