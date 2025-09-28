Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Shares Sold by Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV

Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for 5.2% of Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $20,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 97.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 101,305,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,669,349,000 after purchasing an additional 50,002,551 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,613,912,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,224,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,432,218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975,395 shares during the period. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 7,975.5% in the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 783,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,225,000 after acquiring an additional 773,947 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 106.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,481,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,508,000 after acquiring an additional 765,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 1.4%

NYSE:LLY opened at $724.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $734.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $766.82. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $623.78 and a 52-week high of $937.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $685.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $15.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.92 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

LLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $895.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,010.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Erste Group Bank cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $939.61.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director J Erik Fyrwald bought 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $642.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,246.45. Following the acquisition, the director owned 74,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,903,686.74. This trade represents a 2.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel Skovronsky acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $634.40 per share, with a total value of $634,400.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president directly owned 137,660 shares in the company, valued at $87,331,504. This represents a 0.73% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 4,514 shares of company stock worth $2,894,841. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

