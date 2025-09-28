Best Lithium Stocks To Follow Today – September 27th

Lithium Americas, QuantumScape, and Dragonfly Energy are the three Lithium stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. “Lithium stocks” are shares of companies involved in the exploration, mining, refining or production of lithium and lithium‐based products, which are key raw materials for batteries in electric vehicles, portable electronics and energy storage systems. Investors buy lithium stocks to gain exposure to the growing demand for clean‐energy technologies and the critical role lithium plays in modern battery supply chains. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Lithium stocks within the last several days.

Lithium Americas (LAC)

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

QuantumScape (QS)

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Dragonfly Energy (DFLI)

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of deep cycle lithium-ion batteries for recreational vehicles, marine vessels, solar and off-grid residence industries, and industrial and energy storage markets. The company provides lithium power systems comprising solar panels, chargers and inverters, system monitoring, alternator regulators, accessories, and others.

