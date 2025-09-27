ORG Wealth Partners LLC Buys 116 Shares of Accenture PLC $ACN

ORG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,474 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. lifted its position in Accenture by 0.3% in the second quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 24,199 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,233,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. First American Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. First American Bank now owns 59,860 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,892,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 112,944 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 14,524 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,341,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cove Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cove Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $372.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Accenture from $260.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Accenture from $325.00 to $271.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $313.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.91.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.45, for a total transaction of $635,794.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 8,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,290,387.05. This trade represents a 21.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mauro Macchi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total value of $141,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,582.22. The trade was a 17.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,954 shares of company stock worth $834,280. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture Trading Up 3.0%

NYSE ACN opened at $239.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $253.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.28. Accenture PLC has a 52 week low of $229.40 and a 52 week high of $398.35. The firm has a market cap of $149.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.34 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 26.45%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.190-13.570 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 47.13%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

