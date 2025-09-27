West Branch Capital LLC Has $60,000 Stock Holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. $OLLI

West Branch Capital LLC lowered its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 31.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Maseco LLP bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 133.5% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI opened at $132.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.73. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.88 and a fifty-two week high of $141.74. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.38, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $679.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.03 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.760-3.840 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OLLI shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $111.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Loop Capital cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $156.00 price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP James J. Comitale sold 2,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $275,210.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 2,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,520. This represents a 45.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John W. Swygert sold 107,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.87, for a total value of $14,224,796.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 48,200 shares in the company, valued at $6,404,334. This represents a 68.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

