CX Institutional Has $357,000 Stock Holdings in First Solar, Inc. $FSLR

CX Institutional increased its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 1,366.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,156 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in First Solar were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Solar in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in First Solar by 126.9% in the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 152 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in First Solar by 138.9% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 172 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 591.9% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 256 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Solar alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Nathan B. Theurer sold 686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.03, for a total value of $124,872.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 1,600 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $288,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 4,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,640. This trade represents a 26.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,315 shares of company stock valued at $6,021,305. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FSLR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of First Solar from $185.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $203.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of First Solar from $202.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of First Solar from $275.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on First Solar from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FSLR

First Solar Price Performance

Shares of FSLR opened at $220.02 on Friday. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.56 and a 1 year high of $262.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $196.64 and a 200-day moving average of $164.65.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. First Solar had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.25 EPS. First Solar has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.500-16.500 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About First Solar

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.