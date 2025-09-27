Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.69 Million Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 27.9% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 0.4% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust co raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 2.3% during the first quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.1% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 5.5% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.84, for a total value of $1,606,670.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 31,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,194,716.52. This represents a 10.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $419.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $389.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $368.78. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $289.98 and a 1 year high of $422.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $6.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.20 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $18.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.49 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.21% and a negative return on equity of 7,363.11%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.50 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.500-27.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HCA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $390.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $385.00 to $375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $380.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $407.75.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

