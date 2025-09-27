Western Financial Corp CA Has $1.40 Million Stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Western Financial Corp CA cut its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. Western Financial Corp CA’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HWM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,450,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,171,970,000 after acquiring an additional 4,252,401 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter valued at approximately $366,209,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 15,741.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,328,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,792 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth $147,251,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,094,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,781,000 after buying an additional 771,271 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of HWM stock opened at $193.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.45. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.86 and a 12-month high of $194.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $181.73 and a 200-day moving average of $163.46.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 18.09%.The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Howmet Aerospace has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.910 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.560-3.640 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. This is a boost from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 14.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HWM shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $161.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.13.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

