U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF $SPMO

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPMO. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,630,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Advance Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,246,000 after acquiring an additional 33,046 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA SPMO opened at $120.58 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $78.25 and a twelve month high of $122.30. The firm has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.38 and a 200 day moving average of $106.36.

About Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

