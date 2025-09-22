Baring Financial LLC Buys 2,349 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

Baring Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,805 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,349 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for 4.5% of Baring Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Baring Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $5,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 190.8% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $189.21 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $150.35 and a 52 week high of $190.54.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.