BetterWealth LLC Acquires 1,417 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCIT

BetterWealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 1.0% of BetterWealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. BetterWealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 196.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 25,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 16,776 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 36.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 310,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,367,000 after buying an additional 83,149 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 123.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 422.9% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 148,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,112,000 after buying an additional 119,809 shares during the period. Finally, Hayek Kallen Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $349,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT opened at $84.29 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $78.66 and a 12-month high of $84.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.00.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.