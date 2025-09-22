ABLE Financial Group LLC Reduces Position in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

ABLE Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. ABLE Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. WestEnd Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 210.0% during the 1st quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 180.0% during the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 42 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $975.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Erste Group Bank cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $939.61.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $753.52 on Monday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $623.78 and a 1-year high of $939.86. The company has a market cap of $713.18 billion, a PE ratio of 49.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $738.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $769.80.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.72. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 92.72%. The business had revenue of $15.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, Director Gabrielle Sulzberger purchased 117 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $641.18 per share, for a total transaction of $75,018.06. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,733,109.54. The trade was a 4.52% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jamere Jackson acquired 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $639.56 per share, with a total value of $127,912.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 9,402 shares in the company, valued at $6,013,143.12. This represents a 2.17% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 4,514 shares of company stock valued at $2,894,841 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.