Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Raises Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $9,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Pacific Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $579,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $10,518,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $7,546,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, insider Jason Kaiser sold 2,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.70, for a total value of $902,649.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,586.40. The trade was a 20.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 2,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $952,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,835,970. This trade represents a 25.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,653 shares of company stock worth $8,943,642. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $475.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $331.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $495.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Melius upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $493.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $460.20.

Caterpillar Trading Up 3.8%

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $467.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $267.30 and a 1 year high of $467.71. The company has a market capitalization of $219.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $423.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $368.16.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($0.16). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 48.95% and a net margin of 14.95%.The company had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

