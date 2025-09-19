Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM Shares Sold by RFG Holdings Inc.

RFG Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 563 shares during the quarter. RFG Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 10Elms LLP bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 396.7% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total value of $238,351.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 13,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,413.05. This represents a 13.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $113.94 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 52 week low of $97.80 and a 52 week high of $126.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $485.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.27.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $81.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 56.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.76.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

