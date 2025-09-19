iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV Stake Decreased by Park Capital Management LLC WI

Park Capital Management LLC WI cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 763 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.6% of Park Capital Management LLC WI’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Park Capital Management LLC WI’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,086,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.0% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 47,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,658,000 after buying an additional 4,745 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $319,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 55.3% during the second quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,235,000. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $663.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $668.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $484.00 and a 12 month high of $666.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $643.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $599.24.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

