Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Acquires New Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $675,000. Voleon Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Voleon Capital Management LP now owns 9,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,006,000. Petrus Trust Company LTA raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 34.7% during the first quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA now owns 5,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 140.6% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 74,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,171,000 after acquiring an additional 43,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $94.61 on Tuesday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.50 and a twelve month high of $116.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.37. The company has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion, a PE ratio of 44.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Church & Dwight has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.440-3.510 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.720-0.720 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHD shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Redburn Partners set a $83.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.94.

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Carlen Hooker sold 6,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total value of $627,154.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,754.60. This trade represents a 96.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee B. Mcchesney purchased 5,409 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.38 per share, with a total value of $494,274.42. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president directly owned 5,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,274.42. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 12,879 shares of company stock valued at $1,177,702. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

