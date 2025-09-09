NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Given New GBX 620 Price Target at Citigroup

NatWest Group (LON:NWG – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Citigroup from GBX 595 to GBX 620 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.83% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 610 to GBX 700 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 price target on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, July 28th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 495 price objective on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 530 to GBX 615 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 475 to GBX 650 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 613.33.

Get NatWest Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on NatWest Group

NatWest Group Stock Performance

Shares of NWG opened at GBX 517.40 on Tuesday. NatWest Group has a 52-week low of GBX 325.70 and a 52-week high of GBX 565.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 517.80 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 492.75. The firm has a market cap of £41.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 868.12, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.28.

NatWest Group (LON:NWG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported GBX 30.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 18.21%. As a group, research analysts forecast that NatWest Group will post 45.9724712 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Richard Haythornthwait bought 2,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 501 per share, with a total value of £11,913.78. Also, insider Paul Thwaite sold 26,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 516, for a total value of £136,641.96. In the last three months, insiders acquired 5,552 shares of company stock worth $2,781,552. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NatWest Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

We’re a UK-focussed bank serving over 20 million customers, with businesses across retail, commercial and private banking markets.

With a brand history stretching back nearly 300 years, we have our roots in the communities we serve across every nation and region of the UK. Our brands include NatWest, Royal Bank of Scotland, Ulster Bank and Coutts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.