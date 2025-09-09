Yaupon Capital Management LP Has $12.67 Million Stock Holdings in First Solar, Inc. $FSLR

Yaupon Capital Management LP decreased its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 47.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,201 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 90,333 shares during the quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP’s holdings in First Solar were worth $12,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FSLR. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in First Solar by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,629 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Solar by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of First Solar by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 36,216 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,383,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in shares of First Solar by 102.2% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 4,601 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Solar Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $203.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.41. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $116.56 and a one year high of $262.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. First Solar had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.25 earnings per share. First Solar has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.500-16.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on First Solar from $203.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on First Solar from $185.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of First Solar from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $221.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of First Solar to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of First Solar from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.84.

Insider Activity

In other First Solar news, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $288,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 4,398 shares in the company, valued at $791,640. This trade represents a 26.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Nathan B. Theurer sold 686 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.03, for a total value of $124,872.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,315 shares of company stock worth $6,021,305. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Profile

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

